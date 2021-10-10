US Secretary of State Blinken to host Israeli, UAE foreign ministers on Oct 13

Washington [US], October 10 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to hold meetings next week with foreign ministers from the United Arab Emirates and Israel, the State Department announced on Saturday (local time).

In a statement, the department said that Blinken would be meeting with both Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan next Wednesday (local time). Bilateral meetings will be held between the United States and each country and then there will be a trilateral meeting with all three representatives.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on October 13," a statement read, adding "They will discuss progress made since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year, future opportunities for collaboration, and bilateral issues including regional security and stability."



Blinken tweeted that he looked forward to the talks to discuss "accomplishments since the signing of the Abraham Accords and other important issues."

According to The Hill, the Trump administration had helped broker a deal, known as the "Abraham Accords," last year that normalised relations between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain. (ANI)

