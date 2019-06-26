US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, who is on a three-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

"Working together to further deepen our strategic partnership @SecPompeo called on PM @narendramodi to exchange views on various aspects of Indo-US relationship," tweeted spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar, alongside two photos of the leaders.

"PM will meet President @realDonaldTrump on the sidelines of the upcoming #G20OsakaSummit," his tweet further read.

Pompeo had earlier indicated that he will put forward the US' demand for reducing trade barriers imposed by India during his meetings Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

The meeting comes days after India imposed retaliatory tariffs on 25 American goods, less than two weeks after US President Donald Trump announced an end to preferential trade treatment for India over the trade barriers.

Last year, India had announced tariffs in retaliation to higher US import duties on steel and aluminum.

The US Secretary of State arrived in India on Tuesday night.

He is also expected to raise other issues like data localisation and market access during the talks.

Pompeo is scheduled to meet Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval later in the day. (ANI)