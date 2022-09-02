US Senator Jon Ossoff holds biz meetings, hails US-India relationship

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): In a bid to strengthen economic ties between the US and India and expand trade between India and the state of Georgia, United States Senator Jon Ossoff held a series of meetings with India EXIM Bank managing director, and senior executives from Aditya Birla Group, Kodak Mahindra bank, Mahindra group, Tata Group and with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Sen. Ossoff also visited the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple at Prabhadevi in Mumbai to present an offering in celebration of the start of Ganesh Chaturthi, a Hindu holiday prominent in Maharashtra. he also visited Jama masjid a historic Mumbai mosque.

"I deeply appreciate the warm welcome we have felt accross Mumbai in the first day of our economic delegation i have led to India' I look forward to more productive conversation as I work to strengthen the US -India Relationship," he said in a statement during a press briefing today.

He also met met with community member's and faith Leaders across Mumbai to form a deeper connection with the people of the region, discuss mutual understanding of love and respect and honour local religious celebrations.

US Senator Jon Ossoff is on an eight-day visit to India starting from August 30 along with his economic delegation.



The senator on Tuesday met with Jai Hind College students in Mumbai and major business executives to discuss enhancing the US-India relationship.

Sen. Ossoff also discussed US-India trade, economic, and security priorities with senior U.S. diplomats to India, including Acting Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi Brian Heath and Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey. Earlier this month, Sen. Ossoff also shared a video message to the Indian people to celebrate the country's 75th anniversary of independence.

At 35 years old, Senator Ossoff is the youngest United States Senator elected in three decades. He is the Senior United States Senator from the state of Georgia. Elected in 2021, he serves on the powerful Senate Judiciary; Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs; Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; and Rules Committees. He also serves as Chairman of the Homeland Security Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Prior to his election, Senator Ossoff led a team that investigated and exposed corruption, war crimes, and terrorism for international news organizations.



During his first two years in office, Senator Ossoff has written and passed legislation to strengthen civil rights, boost domestic solar energy manufacturing, and improve public health while leading bipartisan investigations of abuse and corruption as the Chairman of the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. (ANI)

