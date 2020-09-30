US sentences Chinese national to 5 years for money laundering

Washington DC [US], September 30 (ANI): A US federal judge has sentenced a Chinese citizen to five years in jail for laundering millions of dollars for Mexican drug cartels.

"A Chinese national was sentenced today to five years in prison and ordered to forfeit more than USD 4.2 million for laundering drug proceeds generated by large-scale cocaine trafficking in the United States," the US Department of Justice announced in a press release on Tuesday.



Xueyong Wu, 40, established relationships with Latin American drug trafficking organizations to transport and launder their United States-based drug proceeds, the Justice Department said.

Much of this money was generated through the movement of cocaine or payment for cocaine that took place within Virginia's eastern district.

"Wu received a percentage of the money involved in these transactions as compensation for organizing these laundering activities. Much of this money was generated through the movement of cocaine or payment for cocaine that took place within the Eastern District of Virginia," the release stated. (ANI)

