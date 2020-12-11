US slaps sanctions against 17 officials of foreign govts including Chinese for violation of human rights

Washington [US], December 10 (ANI): The United States on Thursday announced sanctions against 17 officials of China and other foreign governments, as well their immediate family members, for serious human rights violations.

On Human Rights Day, United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, in a statement, said the United States proudly reaffirms its commitment to using every appropriate tool and authority available to draw attention to violations and abuses of human rights no matter where or when they occur, and to promote accountability for those responsible for those violations and abuses.

"Today, the Department is announcing the public designation of 17 officials of foreign governments and their immediate family members under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act 2020, as carried forward by the Continuing Appropriations Act 2021, due to the officials' involvement in gross violations of human rights," the statement read.

Among those designated include individuals from El Salvador and Jamaica.



From China, the State Department has also designated Chief Huang Yuanxiong of the Xiamen Public Security Bureau Wucun Police Station for his involvement in gross violations of human rights in Xiamen, China.

Pompeo said that Huang is associated with particularly severe violations of religious freedom of Falun Gong practitioners, namely his involvement in the detention and interrogation of Falun Gong practitioners for practicing their beliefs.

"Today's action also applies to Huang's spouse. The world cannot stand idly by as the PRC government perpetrates horrific and systematic abuses against people in China, including violating the internationally recognized right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion or belief," he added.

Pompeo said that these designations underscore our support for human rights and the promotion of accountability for gross violators of human rights.

"We are proud to be a leader in championing human rights across the globe, thereby honouring the vision of our founders and expressing the time-honoured American aspiration for all people to be free," he added. (ANI)

