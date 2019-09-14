US slaps sanctions on 3 North Korea based hacking groups

Washington [US], Sept 14 (ANI): The United States on Friday slapped sanctions on three hacking groups accusing them of having links with North Korea intelligence bureau and stealing millions from banks and other entities around the world.

Lazarus Group and two of its sub-groups, Bluenoroff and Andariel, are controlled by North Korea's primary intelligence agency, the Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGB), which is also involved in arms trading, the US Treasury Department said in a release.

The groups have "likely stole around USD 571 million in cryptocurrency alone, from five exchanges in Asia between January 2017 and September 2018," said the department.

"Treasury is taking action against North Korean hacking groups that have been perpetrating cyberattacks to support illicit weapon and missile programs," said Fox News quoting Sigal Mandelker, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

"We will continue to enforce existing U.S. and U.N. sanctions against North Korea and work with the international community to improve cybersecurity of financial networks," he added

Through Fridays' action, the government aimed at blocking all property and interests in property of these entities, and of any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 per cent or more by the designated entities, that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US. (ANI)

