US soldier killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Dec 23 (ANI): A US service member was "killed in action" on Monday in Afghanistan, US forces in Afghanistan said in a statement.

In accordance with US Department of Defence policy, the names of the service members killed in action are withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete, Tolo News reported after citing the statement.

Three weeks ago two US soldiers were killed in a chopper crash in Logar province.

Monday's fatality takes the death toll of US soldiers killed in Afghanistan this year to 20.

The US currently has about 12,000 troops in Afghanistan engaged in training, advising and assisting Afghan security forces and performing counter-terrorism operations. (ANI)

