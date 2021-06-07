US to give Taiwan 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Taipei [Taiwan], June 6 (ANI): The United States has announced a donation of 750,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan during a three-hour visit by a bipartisan group of US Senators to Taipei on Sunday.

This decision was part of Washington's promise to donate at least 80 million doses by the end of this month to the world. Taiwan was chosen as one of the first to receive vaccines as it continues to battle a sudden surge in cases, NHK reported.

A group of three Senators arrived at Songshan Airport in Taipei on a US Air Force cargo plane. The short visit was part of a larger tour of the Indo-Pacific region.



"It was critical that Taiwan be included in the first group to receive vaccines because the United States recognizes Taiwan's urgent need and values this partnership," said Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat who serves on the Senate Committee on Armed Services.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said that the United States' pledge to donate COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan has sent a strong and clear message of its support for the country.

Earlier this week, the White House had said that of the first 25 million, 19 million will be distributed through the COVAX initiative.

As part of Washington's vaccine outreach, 7 million doses will be given to Asia which includes the following countries and entities: India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, and the Pacific Islands. (ANI)

