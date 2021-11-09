US to waive immigration application free for thousands of evacuated Afghans

Washington [US], November 9 (ANI): The United States will exempt filing fees and streamline application processing for Afghan nationals who were paroled into the United States for humanitarian reasons on or after July 30, the Department of Homeland Security said.

The department, in a statement, said that these actions will help facilitate the resettlement of Afghan nationals in the US by streamlining the processing of requests for work authorization, Green Cards, and associated services.

The DHS is the lead federal agency coordinating Operation Allies Welcome, the ongoing all-of-government effort to resettle vulnerable Afghans, including those who worked on behalf of the United States.



"By providing these evacuees with access to streamlined processing and fee exemptions, we will open doors of opportunity for our Afghan allies and help them begin to rebuild their lives in communities across our country more quickly," said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N Mayorkas.

"These actions demonstrate our ongoing commitment to Afghan nationals who provided valuable assistance to the United States over the past two decades as well as other Afghans at risk," Mayorkas added.

Approximately 70,000 Afghans have arrived in the United States as part of Operation Allies Welcome.

Following the biggest airlift in US history, DHS exercised its discretion to parole many Afghan nationals, on a case-by-case basis, into the United States for urgent humanitarian reasons.

The department said Afghan nationals will also have the opportunity to apply for immigration benefits such as Afghan special immigrant status, lawful permanent residence, and asylum. (ANI)

