US tops 3.5 million COVID-19 cases

Washington [US], July 17 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States has now documented more than 3.5 million COVID-19 cases, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University revealed on Thursday.

The data showed that there are now 3,533,317 COVID-19 cases in the country.

The US is leading the world in the number of reported cases as well as COVID-19-related deaths. To date, 137,846 people in the country have died after contracting the disease. (Sputnik/ANI)