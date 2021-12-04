US urges all partners to forgo transactions with Russia that risk CAATSA sanctions

Washington [US], December 3 (ANI): The United States on Friday urged all of its allies and partners to forgo transactions with Russia that risk triggering sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

The CAATSA is a US federal law that imposed sanctions on Iran, North Korea, and Russia. CAATSA authorises the US administration to impose sanctions on countries that purchase major defence hardware from Russia.

"We urge all of our allies and partners to forgo transactions with Russia that risk triggering sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). We have not made a determination on a potential waiver with respect to Indian arms transactions with Russia. CAATSA does not have a blanket or country-specific waiver provision," said the US State Department spokesperson in response to a question by ANI.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Ajay Bhatt has said that the procurement of Russian S-400 missile defence systems was a "sovereign decision" based on existing threat perceptions and to meet the entire spectrum of security challenges.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha on Friday, Bhatt said that government is aware of all developments that may impact the procurement of defence equipment.

"Government takes sovereign decisions based on threat perception, operational and technological aspects to keep the Armed Forces in a state of readiness to meet the entire spectrum of security challenges. The deliveries are as per contractual timelines," he said.

This comes as Russia has started supplying the S-400 Triumf air defence missile system to India.

"Russia has started supplying S-400 air defence system to India," Director of Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev had said in Dubai air show. FSMTC is the Russian government's main defence export control organisation.

The S-400 air defence system was contracted for by India in a deal worth around Rs 35,000 crore and five squadrons would be provided to India for tacking air threats from up to 400 km. (ANI)