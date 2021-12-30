US use excuses of human rights, democracy to smear Beijing: Chinese FM

Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday lambasted the US and said that they deem themselves superior and always want to impose their own will on others by using excuses including human rights, democracy to smear and contain Beijing.

In an interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group on the international situation and China's diplomacy in 2021, Wang said, "They throw out arbitrary rules, and use human rights, democracy and other high-sounding excuses to smear and contain China and many other developing countries. We must not compromise or back down. Instead, we must face them head-on, and pull together with most countries to defend fairness and justice and do the right thing for humanity."

Talking about the US seeking to spread Western values and stoke ideology-driven divisions and encounters between various different forces in the multilateral arena, Wang said that certain countries, while chanting slogans about multilateralism in rhetoric, are building exclusive blocs in action.

"They are attempting to throw the world back into Cold War confrontation. In response, China has pointed out unequivocally that countries need to uphold and practice true multilateralism," Chinese FM said.

Talking about "rules-based order", Wang said the encounter between true and false rules should be based on commonly recognized international law.

"A small number of countries talk about a so-called "rules-based order". But they refuse to accept that rules. What they actually want is to impose the "gang rules" by them and their allies on all other countries," said Wang.

"The US and a few other countries, despite all their own human rights problems, have long sought to use human rights as a tool to meddle with other countries' internal affairs, and attack and smear China and other developing countries with groundless accusations," said Wang.

Taking a jibe at "Summit for Democracy", Wang said, "The US has staged a so-called 'Summit for Democracy', and fabricated the false narrative of 'democracy versus authoritarianism'. The so-called "Summit for Democracy" ended hastily with no consensus, no outcome and no future. Ultimately, it is up to the people of a country to say whether or not their democracy is true and effective."

Talking about the current state of China-US relations Wang said that the relationship between China and the US has indeed seen some changes this year compared with what happened in the past few years.

"We have seen statements from the US leader and some senior officials that the US does not seek a new Cold War, it does not seek to change China's system, the revitalization of its alliances is not anti-China, it does not support "Taiwan independence", and that it has no intention to have a conflict or confrontation with China," said Wang.

He also blamed the US to stir up trouble on issues concerning China's sovereignty, security and development interests, causing harm and damage to bilateral relations.

"As long as the US gives up its obsession with suppressing and containing China, relations between the two countries could return to the right track and develop steadily," said Wang.

"We respect America's system and path, but we will never allow any attempts to smear or sabotage the system and path that we have chosen," added Wang. (ANI)

