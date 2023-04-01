US weapons left behind in Afghanistan boosts TTP's military power: Reports

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 1 (ANI): Arms and ammunition left behind in Afghanistan have wreaked havoc in Pakistan as the homegrown monster of Islamabad has been boosting its military power with the weapons of the US Army, Dawn reported citing the latest report of a US-backed broadcasting service.

Militants who carry out attacks inside Pakistan have obtained US weapons left behind in Afghanistan, the report said, adding that the law and order in the South Asian country have been overlooked by the present government.

According to another report published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, observers claim that the influx of US weapons has increased the military prowess of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned organisation, and Baloch separatist groups.

This influx of weapons has caused "a surge in violence (in Pakistan) over the past two years," it added, as per Dawn.



In 2021, the United States withdrew its military forces from Afghanistan, leaving behind over USD 7 billion worth of military hardware, including armoured vehicles, communications equipment, and weaponry. During the chaotic US pullout, the Afghan Taliban took control of the weapons, Dawn reported.

When TTP began to move into settled areas in Pakistan early last year, residents sought the army's help in vain. With the army battling its political battles, the militant group expanded fast and people came out into the streets as anger against the federal government's neglect of the threat boiled up.

The army had little interest in stemming the tide of militancy in the tribal areas and dismissed public outcry. The DG, ISI, was keener on finding a way to settle TTP militants in the area or to negotiate with them. The area was under TTP terror till 2019 when the army last time pushed the militants away through a military offensive.

The Afghan Taliban is using the TTP as a strategic tool as they are in fear that Pakistan could ditch them for US interest. A similar incident was witnessed at the time when al Qaeda leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a US drone and has strengthened the Taliban's fears of Pakistan's deceit. The attack could not have been possible without Pakistan's direct or indirect assistance, reported The Times of Israel.

The Afghan Taliban comprises many groups, chiefly the Haqqani group and the Kandahar group, the two jockeying for total control of Afghanistan. (ANI)

