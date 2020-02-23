US welcomes Pak wrestlers' participation in Asian Championship in India

Washington [US], Feb 23 (ANI): Sports can be an effective tool to build bridges and strengthen people-to-people ties, said the United States while welcoming the fact that Pakistan wrestlers are taking part in the Asian Wrestling Championship which is taking place in India.

"Welcome news that wrestlers from #Pakistan are competing in the Asian Wrestling Championship 2020 in #India this week. Sports can be an effective tool to build bridges and strengthen people-2-people ties. Best of luck to all the athletes," said United States' Bureau of South and Central Asian in a tweet attributed to Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) Alice Wells.

The three-member Pakistan squad is participating at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championship.

According to News International, Tayab Raza (97kg), Zaman Anwar (125kg) and Muhammad Bilal (61kg) are competing from Pakistan. They arrived here after the United World Wrestling (UWW) decided to support nations that are not financially strong. (ANI)

