US will ship first tranche of 100 ventilators to India next week: Trump tells PM Modi

Washington DC [USA], June 3 (ANI): The United States will ship the first tranche of 100 ventilators to India next week to assist the country in its fight against coronavirus.

President Donald Trump made the announcement during a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

"President Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. The two leaders discussed the G7, the COVID-19 response and regional security issues. The President was happy to announce that the United States would be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week," White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said.

Modi and Trump had a conversation during which they discussed a wide range of issues including the situation on India-China border. The US President invited the Prime Minister for the next G7 meeting.

The two leaders also exchanged views on other topical issues such as the COVID-19 situation in the two countries and the need for reforms in the World Health Organisation.

Last month, Trump had announced that the United States will be sending many ventilators to India to help the country combat the coronavirus crisis.

Modi later thanked Trump over his announcement of providing ventilators to India and said that the COVID-19 pandemic is being fought "collectively by all of us". (ANI)

