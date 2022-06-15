USD 150 million aid by World Bank comes as relief to Afghan farmers under Taliban regime

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 15 (ANI): The World Bank has granted USD 150 million in aid to Afghan farmers as food security continues to plummet in the country due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

According to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), aid has been provided to the farmers to enhance their agricultural products as well as to reduce increased insecurity and widespread humanitarian crisis pressure has resulted in extreme food insecurity among Afghans at various levels, Khaama Press reported.

According to the FAO, this is the first tranche of World Bank assistance, with the second instalment, totalling USD 45 million, expected to be released within the forthcoming 24 months.

Calling its assistance to farmers a "generous and timely" measure, the organization also stated the situation of the war in Ukraine had a significant impact on the escalation of food insecurity in Afghanistan.

"We are grateful to the World Bank and its Members for the generous and timely contribution", said FAO Director-General, QU Dongyu.



"It is a historic moment for poor farmers in Afghanistan, he added."

Meanwhile, the management committee of the Afghanistan Reconstruction Fund (ARTF) and the World Bank have approved a USD 793 million project to provide immediate relief to the needy and provide health services in Afghanistan, adding that this amount of recent aid will be distributed and provided away from Taliban control, reported Khaama Press.

The situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year.

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated, especially against women and minorities. Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan faced criticism inside and outside Afghanistan for imposing restrictions on women. 2021 has been the worst year for the Afghan women as the Taliban after assuming control of Afghanistan has rolled back access to their right to education and work; however, they also snatched it later for an indefinite period of time.

Taliban has imposed draconian restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly and movement for women and girls. As a result of this, women and girls in Afghanistan are facing a human rights crisis, deprived of the fundamental rights to non-discrimination, education, work, public participation and health. The women in the country are staring at a bleak future due to a number of restrictions imposed by the Taliban governing aspects of their lives within ten months of Afghanistan's takeover.

Women are no longer allowed to travel unless accompanied by men related to them and are being curtailed from wearing make-up as well as their reproductive rights.

In the past few weeks, a series of deadly blasts, especially targetting minorities have also hit Afghanistan. The series of blasts and vulnerable security conditions, especially for minorities has drawn worldwide condemnation, including from the United Nations (UN), the EU, US and others. (ANI)

