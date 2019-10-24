USIP organises 2-day Youth Conversation with Dalai Lama

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has organized a two-day' Youth Conversation with Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama at his palace here in Dharamshala.

The 4th annual dialogue, commenced on Wednesday, with youth peace-builders drawn from countries across Africa, the Middle East and Asia. 28 youth peacebuilders from 12 different countries of conflict met Dalai Lama at his residence today.

This annual dialogue series is a collaboration between USIP and the Dalai Lama which aims to strengthen the abilities of young leaders working to build peace in the world's most conflict regions.

Talking to ANI, Director of curriculum and training design, USIP Samuel Alison Milofsk said: "From last four years, we have brought youth leaders from the affected communities to meet with his holiness for an exchange through which they shared their experiences in the work of building peace in these communities and learning from him."

This year's youth leaders came from 12 countries including Colombia, Iraq, Libya, Myanmar, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Venezuela, Afghanistan, Central African Republic.

A participant from Nigeria Abdul Rasaq Olatunde Ogunyale said the dialogue has helped in shaping his leadership.

"My experience has been terrific. I am feeling so grateful. I have learned a lot from his holiness. I also got a chance to tell my experience. For me, it is very significant as it has helped me in shaping my leadership," he said

The Dalai Lama remarked strongly on the increasing use of violence and advocated for a greater role of youth and education in the transformation towards peace. He also reiterated his conviction that education is the key to changing people's way of thinking. (ANI)

