Uttar Pradesh govt, Singapore Trade Ministry sign MoU for economic cooperation

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) February 14 (ANI): For the first time, the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for economic cooperation with the Uttar Pradesh government. The MoU is in addition to the deals signed at the UP Global Investors Summit, according to an official statement.

Under the agreement, the governments of Singapore and Uttar Pradesh will cooperate in areas of mutual interest, including urban development, sustainable development industry and skill development, the UP government said in the press release.

The cooperation between the two sides will enable Singapore and its companies to "better understand Uttar Pradesh and showcase their expertise," it said.

The agreement between the government of Singapore and Uttar Pradesh will facilitate greater cooperation between the two sides in mutually beneficial areas of economic development, the release said.

The agreement also includes a Sustainable Industrial Park, upgradation and digitization of MSMEs, content development, training pedagogy (pedagogy training), training of trainers, certification as well as training of government officials, the statement said.

"This cooperation between UP and Singapore has been identified in five major areas. Under this, a pilot project for urban development is slated to be implemented in Kudha Keshavpur, Ayodhya, to demonstrate the efficacy of smart water technologies in enhancing UP's water sustainability," the UP government said in the press release.

The agreement includes a pilot project for urban development which will be implemented in Kudha Keshavpur, Ayodhya, to showcase the efficacy of smart water technologies in enhancing UP's water sustainability, the press release said.



A Joint Partnership Committee (JPC) will be formed for planning, monitoring, implementation and review of cooperative activities of the MoU, as per the press release. The JPC will include senior officials from Singapore and Uttar Pradesh with expertise in the respective fields. JPC will mutually decide whether they need other agencies for better management under the MoU.

The JPC will present regular progress reports to the Permanent Secretary (Development) of Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Chief Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government, the release said.

According to the press release, 21 Singaporean companies and 58 delegates participated in the UP Global Investors Summit held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12. Countries including Singapore, Japan, Netherlands and Denmark have also joined UP Global Investors Summit as partner countries.

A Singaporean pavilion was set up at the exhibition held on the sidelines of the UP's Global Investors Summit (GIS), attracting investment from Singapore companies in various sectors, including basic infrastructure, education and logistics. Enterprise Singapore also facilitated discussions between Singapore and the Uttar Pradesh government which resulted in the signing of six new MoUs, according to the UP government press release.

These MoUs will enable the six companies to step up their project investments and continue to pursue development opportunities in line with the state's efforts such as the development of urban infrastructure, waste management, IT parks and data centres and education, according to the press release.

According to the UP government press release, six companies of Singapore have also signed MoU. Global Schools Foundation operates K-12 schools in India under Global Indian International Schools (GIIS), including in Noida. Global Schools Foundation aims to open its school campuses in other cities of Uttar Pradesh.

Venture Capitalist Golden State Capital has signed MoU for investment in UP. The firm is looking forward to setting up a data centre facility in UP's Greater Noida. Singapore's furniture company Sam & Sara Holdings will also invest in UP. The company aims to start a Furniture Training Institute in UP, as per the press release.

SATS Ltd is eager to begin its second food production facility in Uttar Pradesh. SATS LTD is a leading provider of food solutions and SATS Food Solutions India will soon be opening a Central Frozen Food Production Plant in Bengaluru, the press release said.

VANS Chemistry has signed an MoU to build an e-waste collection and pre-dismantling center in UP's Greater Noida and it will be the main centre of the company in North India. Singapore's Transworld Group company Transworld Terminals Pvt. Ltd. will expand its services in Uttar Pradesh. The company is about to begin a multi-purpose warehouse facility in Greater Noida. (ANI)