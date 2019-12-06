Ramnagar [Uttarakhand], Dec 06 (ANI): Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath, who are on a state visit, on Thursday visited Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.
The royal couple arrived in Uttarkhand early in the day to visit the Ram Jhula Bridge in Rishikesh and Bathing Ghat in Haridwar. They were received by Uttarakhand's Protocol Minister Dhan Singh Rawat at the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun.
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden also inaugurated a 14 million litres per day (MLD) Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).
On Wednesday, the Swedish couple took part in a cleanliness campaign at the Versova beach in Mumbai, along with young lawyer and Mumbai-based climate activist Afroz Shah.
Concluding their visit, the royal couple will emplane for New Delhi on Friday and thereafter will leave for Stockholm. (ANI)
Uttarakhand: Swedish royal couple visits Jim Corbett National Park
ANI | Updated: Dec 06, 2019 01:45 IST
