Uyghurs in Turkey file complaint against Chinese President, security officials

Ankara [Turkey], January 5 (ANI): A group of Uyghurs in Turkey has filed a criminal complaint against Chinese President Xi Jinping and security officials over human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The group of 19 Uyghurs in Turkey submitted the complaint to Turkish legal authorities on Tuesday. The complaint is against 112 people, including Xi and security officials, reported NHK World.

The complaint stated that China is detaining 116 Uyghurs in concentration camps in the Xinjiang region and is involved in genocide.



One protester, Medine Nazimi, said her sister is in a concentration camp. She said she and her sister are both Turkish citizens. Nazimi said that her sister is innocent and added that she wants the Turkish government to rescue her sibling, reported NHK World.

Uyghurs are ethnically close to Turkish people. About 50,000 of them live in Turkey. After the complaint was filed, about 150 Uyghurs rallied against the Chinese government in front of a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, reported NHK World.

Meanwhile, Uyghurs in Turkey are opposing the Beijing Winter Olympics which are scheduled to begin next month.

The complaint is aimed at raising international awareness about the human rights situation in the Xinjiang region ahead of the Beijing Olympics, reported NHK World. (ANI)

