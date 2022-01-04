Uzbek-Afghan border guards engage in armed conflict

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 4 (ANI): Taliban have engaged in armed conflict with the border guards of Uzbekistan in Khumab district of Afghanistan's Jawzjan province, local media reported citing a Taliban member in the province.



Khaama Press reported that the head of the directorate of information and culture of Jawzjan province Hilal Balkhi has said that the conflict occurred on Monday afternoon.

The conflict has occurred 10 days after an Afghan who crossed the border into Uzbekistan was shot dead by the country's border police.

Meanwhile, another Afghan who intended to cross the border into Uzbekistan was arrested and was then buried alive, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

