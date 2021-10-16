Uzbekistan condemns suicide bombing at Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], October 16 (ANI): Uzbekistan on Saturday denounced the latest suicide bombing on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, saying it hinders peace in Afghanistan.

Three suicide bombers set off the blast on Friday, while the fourth attacker opened fire at the mosque building. Around 63 people have been killed in the blast and as many as 83 people have suffered injuries, Sputnik reported.

The Islamic State terror group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.



"Uzbekistan strongly condemns another terrorist act committed on October 15, 2021, in a mosque in Kandahar province, which led to numerous casualties. Such inhuman attacks provoke an escalation of tensions and impede the establishment of long-term peace in Afghanistan," the Uzbek foreign ministry said in a statement.

In recent weeks, the Islamic State has carried out a number of attacks targeting religious places.

This is the second bomb attack against a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan over the past week.

In the first attack, which happened in northern Kunduz city last Friday and was claimed by the IS terror group, more than 50 lives of worshippers were lost and scores of others were injured. (ANI)

