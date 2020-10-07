Uzbekistan expresses concern over tense situation in Kyrgyzstan

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], October 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Uzbekistan is seriously concerned over the political crisis in neighboring Kyrgyzstan and hopes for the earliest possible stabilization of the situation, the Uzbek foreign ministry said Tuesday.

"The stability and sustainable development of Kyrgyzstan is an important factor in the security and prosperity of the entire Central Asian region," the ministry said in a statement.



It added that Uzbekistan, as the closest neighbor and strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan, hopes for a peaceful settlement of the tense situation in accordance with the norms of the country's constitution and the national legislation.

Uzbekistan reaffirmed its strong commitment to further development and strengthening of Uzbek-Kyrgyz relations of friendship, good-neighborliness and multifaceted cooperation.

Kyrgyzstan's Central Election Commission annulled the results of the parliamentary elections held on Sunday after clashes between police and protesters. (ANI/Xinhua)

