Uzbekistan reduces electricity supply to Afghanistan by 60 pc

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 13 (ANI): Uzbekistan has reduced electricity supply to Afghanistan by 60 per cent 'without coordination', said the Kabul authorities on Wednesday, reported local media.

Uzbekistan has reduced electricity to Afghanistan and the country's officials said that the drop is triggered by the technical problem that had arisen at the Marjan power station, Ariana News reported citing a statement by Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS).

A technical problem had arisen at the Marjan power station, which had reduced the amount of electricity for exports to Afghanistan, DABS quoted an Uzbek official as saying.

The electricity exports to Afghanistan has been reduced by 60 per cent "without coordination", said DABS.



The drop in electricity import has triggered widespread power cuts in the country and nearly 16 provinces of Afghanistan are affected by this.

Afghanistan for its electricity needs mostly relies on the Central Asian countries.

It came days after DABS officials called on politicians, former government officials and businessmen to settle their outstanding bills with the power supply company, according to Ariana News.

Financial problems and non-payment of bills had created major problems for DABS, had said Abdul Rahman Rahmani, head of the business department earlier. (ANI)



