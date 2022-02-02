Uzbekistan's political party proposes banning China's TikTok

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], February 2 (ANI): The Adolat Social Democratic Party of Uzbekistan on Wednesday called for a complete ban on Chinese video-sharing social network TikTok, accusing it of doing more harm than good.

"It is necessary to strengthen criminal liability measures, completely block mobile applications on the internet, which do more harm than good, such as TikTok," Sputnik News Agency citing party statement reported.

The party also said that despite the existing connectivity restrictions in the country, TikTokers have the opportunity to access the network using VPN applications, and that "this issue should be examined."



The initiative came in the wake of a high-profile case involving an underage TikTok user who filmed himself kicking an elderly man in the city of Samarkand last week, according to the news agency.

Last month, a court in Pakistan had issued a written order to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ban "immoral content" shared on TikTok.

According to the report presented by PTA, it has blocked 28.9 million videos from the app, while 1.4 million accounts are blocked for sharing immoral content, Geo News reported.

The first time TikTok was banned in Pakistan was in October 2020, However, the ban was lifted 10-day later after the company assured that it would block accounts "spreading obscenity". (ANI)

