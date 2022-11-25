V-P Dhankar to address valedictory session of UNESCO's India-Africa Hackathon

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar will be addressing the valedictory session of the UNESCO India Africa Hackathon as a Chief Guest at Gautam Buddha University, Uttar Pradesh on Friday at 11 am.

UNESCO's India-Africa Hackathon was inaugurated at Gautam Buddha University with a grand opening ceremony on November 22nd, 2022.

The UNESCO INDIA - AFRICA Hackathon is an annual 36 hours' event that brings together students, educators, teachers, and the research community of India and its African partners to tackle the common challenges faced by their countries and serves as a facilitator for cultural amalgamation, read the Ministry of Education press release.



Along with Dhankar, Union Education & Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan; Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel; Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath; Ast Director General (PAX), UNESCO, Firmin Edouard Matoko and Ministers of the 13 African Countries will grace the occasion.

The release added that the UNESCO INDIA - AFRICA Hackathon provides a suitable platform allowing young innovators to come together and find solutions for the collaborating nations' social, environmental and technical problems.

It serves as the foundation for creating potential start-ups with the potential to transform the world. It allows the participating students to unleash their creativity and explore new technologies to solve real-world problems under the guidance of experts - thus, spearheading business innovation in the modern world.

The Hackathon also serves as a symbol of the close relations cherished by India and its African counterparts and embodies the spirit of collaboration - bringing them together to solve problems for the betterment of humankind. (ANI)

