Valmiki community protests over stoppage of temple construction by Pak Govt

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 10 (ANI): Valmiki community protested over the stoppage of the construction of 70-80 years old Valmiki temple in the Ghaspidhi area of Larkana in Sindh.

They demonstrated against decades of discrimination and subjugation by the Pakistan Government.

On October 8, The locals of the old Ghaspidhi area of Larkana (Sindh, Pakistan) took to a procession claiming that the district authorities have stopped the construction of 70-80 years old Valmiki temple in the area, reported local media.



They claimed due to this government's apathy shown towards their community, there are less than 100 families left in Pakistan.

The protestors further said that they would not be able to celebrate their festival which falls on October 9. The protesters demanded an immediate start to renovation work without delay so that the work could finish in time for next year's festival.

The local Valmiki community has been stopped from offering prayers citing the poor conditions and the damaged structural condition, reported local media.

The sect of the Valmiki are devotees of the sage considered to be the writer of the epic Ramayana, a holy scripture to Hindus. (ANI)

