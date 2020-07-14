Vande Bharat flight brings back 152 Indians from UAE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission bought back 152 stranded Indians here from Sharjah, UAE.

The flight landed at Indore Airport on Sunday.

All passengers were found to be asymptomatic and will remain under institutional quarantine as per norms of government said Amit Malakar, Indore nodal officer for COVID.

As many as 5,80,000 Indians have been evacuated from different countries under the Vande Bharat Mission as of July 8, Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday.

Vande Bharat Mission is being carried out by the Indian government to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.

The first phase of the mission commenced on May 7. (ANI)

