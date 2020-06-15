Vande Bharat flight brings back 226 Indians from San Francisco

San Francisco [US], June 15 (ANI): A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission repatriated 226 stranded Indians from San Francisco to Delhi and Hyderabad on Sunday.
"7th from San Francisco!!! #VandeBharatMission brings 226 pax on board AI174 to DEL & HYD from @flySFO! #VBM3 continues in its mission to unite more n more stranded Indians with their families," tweeted Indian in San Francisco.
'Vande Bharat' mission is a Government of India's initiative to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain COVID-19 spread.
A total of 1,65,375 people have returned, including 29,034 migrant workers under Vande Bharat Mission, said Ministry of India in San Francisco on Thursday.
The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16.
The third phase of exercise began on June 11 and will continue till June 30. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2020 05:59 IST
