Vande Bharat flight departs from Doha with 177 Indians

Doha [Qatar], June 14 (ANI): An special flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Doha with 177 stranded Indians for Kunnur in Karnataka on Saturday.

The Air India flight is the 28th flight from Doha under the mission. So far, 4729 people and 134 infants have been repatriated from Qatar since the beginning of the mission on May 7.

"IX- 1774 took off from HIA for Kunnur a short while ago with 172 passengers and 5 infants. This was the 28th flight from Doha under #Vandebharat, bringing the total number of repatriated passengers to 4729, plus 134 infants," Indian embassy in Qatar tweeted.

'Vande Bharat' mission is a Government of India's initiative to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain COVID-19 spread.

As of Thursday, a total of 1,65,375 people have returned, including 29,034 migrant workers under Vande Bharat Mission, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16.

The third phase of the exercise began on June 11 and continue till June 30. (ANI)

