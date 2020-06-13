Vande Bharat flight departs with 221 Indians from San Francisco

California [US], June 13 (ANI): A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed on Thursday local time with 221 stranded Indians from San Francisco for New Delhi and Bengaluru.
"#VandeBharatMission's AI0174 took off with 221 pax to DEL-BLR in its commitment to assist Indians at distress. Thanks, @IndianEmbassyUS, @airindiain & @CGISFO for seamless coordination to operate 2 flights in 12 hrs from SFO!," India in San Francisco tweeted.
'Vande Bharat' mission is a Government of India's initiative to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain Covid-19 spread.
A total of 1,65,375 people have returned, including 29,034 migrant workers under Vande Bharat Mission, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday.
The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16.
The third phase of exercise began on June 11 and continue till June 30. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2020 04:45 IST
