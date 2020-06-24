Vande Bharat flight from Armenia departs with 169 Indians

Yerevan [Armenia], June 23 (ANI): An Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission on Tuesday with 169 stranded Indians departed from Yerevan for Delhi and Chennai on Tuesday.

"#VandeBharatMission successfully evacuated stranded 169 Indians in #Armenia by @airindiain flight AI 1930 YER-DEL-MAA. Thank you all who made it happen," India embassy in Armenia.

As many as 2,50,087 Indian nationals stranded abroad have been repatriated since the beginning of Vande Bharat Mission last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Vande Bharat Mission, which started from May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic, is in its third phase.

The recent phase commenced on June 11.

Under the third phase, India would have 550 flights including 191 feeder flights. (ANI)

