Vande Bharat flight from Kuwait departs with 177 Indians

Kuwait City [Kuwait], June 22 (ANI): A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Kuwait with 177 stranded Indians onboard for Chennai on Monday.

"Today flight to Chennai departed from Kuwait with 177 passengers on board. Wishing all passengers safe journey back home," Indian embassy in Kuwait tweeted.

As many as 2,50,087 Indian nationals stranded abroad have been repatriated since the beginning of Vande Bharat Mission last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Vande Bharat Mission, which started from May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic, is in its third phase.

The recent phase commenced on June 11.

Under the third phase, India would have 550 flights including 191 feeder flights. (ANI)

