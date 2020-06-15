Toronto [Canada], June 15 (ANI): A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Toronto to Delhi with 137 Indians on Sunday.
"Flight #7 from Toronto @airindian AI - 188 en route to Delhi with 137 passengers. Wishing everyone a safe journey," India in Toronto tweeted.
'Vande Bharat' mission is a Government of India's initiative to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain COVID-19 spread.
A total of 1,65,375 people have returned, including 29,034 migrant workers under Vande Bharat Mission, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday.
The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The third phase of exercise began on June 11 and will continue till June 30. (ANI)
Vande Bharat flight with 137 Indians departs from Toronto
ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2020 06:00 IST
