Vande Bharat flight with 223 Indians departs from Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], June 22 (ANI): A special air flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Tokyo with 223 stranded Indians to Delhi and Chennai on Monday.

"Ready to be Airborne! The 4th @AirIndiaIn

repatriation flight AI307 from #Tokyo to #Delhi-#Chennai under #VandeBharatMission 3rd phase took off with 223 passengers incl 02 infants on board. Wishing all Shubh Yatra!," Indian Embassy here tweeted.

As many as 2,50,087 Indian nationals stranded abroad have been repatriated since the beginning of Vande Bharat Mission last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Vande Bharat Mission, which started from May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic, is in its third phase.

The recent phase commenced on June 11.

Under the third phase, India would have 550 flights including 191 feeder flights. (ANI)

