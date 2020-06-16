Cairo [Egypt], June 16 (ANI): A flight under Vande Bharat Mission from Cairo departed on Monday for Mumbai and Kochi with 235 stranded Indians.
"Second #VandeBharatMission flight from Cairo took off for Mumbai and Cochin with 235 passengers including 3 infants on board. Embassy wish Indian embassy in Egypt all passengers a safe journey. Thanking @MfaEgypt for their support,"t tweeted.
The Vande Bharat Mission is a Government of India's initiative to bring back home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain COVID-19 spread.
A total of 1,65,375 people have returned, including 29,034 migrant workers under the Vande Bharat Mission, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday.
The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The third phase began on June 11 and will continue till June 30. (ANI)
Vande Bharat flight with 235 Indians departs from Cairo
ANI | Updated: Jun 16, 2020 01:38 IST
Cairo [Egypt], June 16 (ANI): A flight under Vande Bharat Mission from Cairo departed on Monday for Mumbai and Kochi with 235 stranded Indians.