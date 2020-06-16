Vande Bharat flight with 235 Indians departs from Cairo

Cairo [Egypt], June 16 (ANI): A flight under Vande Bharat Mission from Cairo departed on Monday for Mumbai and Kochi with 235 stranded Indians.

"Second #VandeBharatMission flight from Cairo took off for Mumbai and Cochin with 235 passengers including 3 infants on board. Embassy wish Indian embassy in Egypt all passengers a safe journey. Thanking @MfaEgypt for their support,"t tweeted.

The Vande Bharat Mission is a Government of India's initiative to bring back home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain COVID-19 spread.

A total of 1,65,375 people have returned, including 29,034 migrant workers under the Vande Bharat Mission, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The third phase began on June 11 and will continue till June 30. (ANI)

