Toronto [Canada], June 13 (ANI): A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Toronto with 289 stranded Indians on Thursday.
"Flight #5 from Toronto under the #VandeBharatMission took off today to #Delhi with 289 passengers at 1215 hrs," India in Toronto tweeted.
'Vande Bharat' mission is a Government of India's initiative to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain COVID-19 spread.
A total of 1,65,375 people have returned, including 29,034 migrant workers under Vande Bharat Mission, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday.
The exercise began on May 7 with a second phase commencing on May 16.
The third phase of the exercise began on June 11 and continue till June 30. (ANI)
Vande Bharat flight with 289 Indians departs from Toronto
ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2020 04:02 IST
Toronto [Canada], June 13 (ANI): A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Toronto with 289 stranded Indians on Thursday.