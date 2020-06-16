Vande Bharat flight with stranded Indians to depart from Manila for Chennai

Manila [Philippines], June 16 (ANI): The Air India flight carrying stranded Indians under the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission is slated to depart on Tuesday from Manila for Chennai and Visakhapatnam.

"Vande Bharat Mission Philippines Phase 3 begins as happy passengers of AI 1309 Manila to Chennai, Visakhapatnam begin their check-in procedures," High Commission in the Philippines said in a tweet.

The Vande Bharat Mission is a Government of India's initiative to bring back home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain COVID-19 spread.

A total of 1,65,375 people have returned, including 29,034 migrant workers under the Vande Bharat Mission, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on June 11.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The third phase began on June 11 and will continue till June 30. (ANI)

