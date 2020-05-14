Vande Bharat Mission: 178 Indians land in Amritsar from Dubai

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Air India special flight on Wednesday brought back 178 stranded Indians from Dubai to Amritsar, said Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

"I am very happy that 178 stranded and distressed Indian citizens of Punjab have returned on AirIndia Express flight to Guru Nagri Sri Amritsar Sahib from Dubai," Puri tweeted.

India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7 under Vande Bharat Mission. The government had said that Air India will operate 64 flights in a week to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals.

Over 8,500 Indians have already returned till today's morning and more flights are underway, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet. (ANI)