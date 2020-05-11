Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight from Manila with Indians lands in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): Air India evacuation flight carrying Indians, who were stranded in the Philippines due to coronavirus lockdown, has arrived in Mumbai, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday.

"Air India flight 1387 carrying Indians from Manila, Philippines has arrived in Mumbai. Thank @airindiain, @MoCA_GoI, Bureau of Immigration& Maharashtra Govt fr support& cooperation. Commend Amb @JaideepMazumda2 & his Team @indembmanila fr the sterling effort," Jaishankar tweeted.

The first Air India flights between India and Philippines was operated under the government's Vande Bharat mission.

The Government of India started operation Vande Bharat Mission to bring back around 14,800 stranded Indians from 12 countries on 64 AI flights.

India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad during the coronavirus crisis from May 7. (ANI)