Vande Bharat Mission: Ariana Afghan Airlines evacuates 3rd batch of stranded Indian citizens from Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 5 (ANI): The third batch of stranded Indian citizens left Kabul by Ariana Afghan Airlines flight to Delhi on Friday.

The second batch of Indian nationals had left Kabul on an Ariana Afghan Airlines flight on May 19.

On May 22, a special Kam Air flight left from Pune with 143 Afghan nationals who were stranded in various Indian cities due to the lockdown.

The phased evacuation is being carried out under phase 2 of the Government of India's ambitious 'Vande Bharat' mission which started on May 16.

The third phase of the mission will begin from June 11 and continue till June 30. (ANI)

