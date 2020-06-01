Vande Bharat Mission: Flight with 152 passengers departs from Kuwait

Kuwait City [Kuwait], June 1 (ANI): A special flight, under Vande Bharat Mission, departed with 150 passengers and two infants from Kuwait for Ahmedabad on Monday.

"Flight for Ahmedabad (AI1990) departed with 150 passengers and two infants at 1247 hours today. Wishing all passengers safe journey," Indian embassy in Kuwait said in a tweet.

The Vande Bharat Mission has evacuated more than 50,000 stranded and distressed Indian citizens so far, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh said on Monday.

India had launched the largest evacuation exercise -- Vande Bharat Mission -- to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16.

The Ministry of External Affairs had recently announced that the second phase of the mission has been extended to June 13. (ANI)

