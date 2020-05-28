Vande Bharat Mission: Flight with 276 Indians departs from Amsterdam

Amsterdam [Netherlands], May 27 (ANI): A special flight from Amsterdam with 276 stranded Indians on board departed for Mumbai on Tuesday under the Vande Bharat Mission.

The flight KL 877 is bringing back passengers from the Netherlands, Mexico, Peru and Portugal.

"KL 877 flight from Amsterdam to Mumbai is about to take off from Amsterdam airport with 276 passengers on board. It includes passengers from Netherlands (168), Mexico (52), Peru (47) and Portugal (8)," Embassy of India in The Hague, the Netherlands, said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The central government launched the first phase of the Vande Bharat Mission on May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus induced lockdown. The second phase started on May 16.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday conducted a review meeting of Vande Bharat Mission with the aim to ramp up the scale of the repatriation exercise and enhance its efficiency. (ANI)

