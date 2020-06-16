Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 16 (ANI): A special flight with stranded Indians under the Vande Bharat Mission is slated to depart from Dhaka on Tuesday, for Delhi and Ahmedabad.
"Phase 3 of Vande Bharat Mission is underway from Dhaka. Today's @airindiain will carry Indian citizens to Delhi and Ahmedabad," High Commission in Bangladesh said in a tweet on Tuesday.
The Vande Bharat Mission is a Government of India's initiative to bring back home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain COVID-19 spread.
A total of 1,65,375 people have returned, including 29,034 migrant workers under the Vande Bharat Mission, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on June 11.
The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The third phase began on June 11 and will continue till June 30. (ANI)
Vande Bharat Phase 3: Special flight with stranded Indians to depart from Dhaka for Delhi
ANI | Updated: Jun 16, 2020 13:09 IST
Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 16 (ANI): A special flight with stranded Indians under the Vande Bharat Mission is slated to depart from Dhaka on Tuesday, for Delhi and Ahmedabad.