Vehicle operators, police clash in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 13 (ANI): A clash broke out in Kathmandu between vehicle operators and the police on Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, multiple vehicles were set on fire.

Videos showed vehicles on fire and people crowding at the scene.

Further details are awaited.

On Saturday, at least four persons were injured after two groups clashed in Brindaban Municipality of Nepal's Rautahat district following a dispute over tax on aggregates, The Kathmandu Post reported.

A hut was set up by locals to collect tax on fire. The locals accused Mayor Vinod Patel of taking a sudden decision on collecting the tax on aggregates extracted from local rivers.

According to Bir Bahadur Budha Magar, Rautahat chief district officer, police personnel have been fanned out to take the situation under control, according to The Kathmandu Post.

Local leaders of the Nepali Congress, the CPN-UML, the CPN (Maoist Centre), and the Janata Samajbadi Party on Friday requested the mayor not to levy tax on the extraction of aggregates.

According to Kathmandu Post, despite assurance from the mayor, taxes were collected on extraction which led to the clash between supporters of the mayor and locals, said UML leader Prem Shankar Yadav. (ANI)