Vice-Admiral of Indian Navy calls on Commanders of Sri Lankan Navy and Air Force

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 26 (ANI): Vice Admiral Anil Chawla of the Indian Navy on Tuesday called on the commanders of the Sri Lankan Navy and Air Force and met the Foreign Secretary.



The High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka tweeted, "Vice Admiral Anil Chawla called on Commanders of @srilanka_navy & @airforcelk and met Foreign Secretary. He also interacted with NDC faculty & participated in the Indian Navy Trainee Alumni get together to strengthen the bonds of friendship. Paid homage to the martyrs of #IPKF."

"He also participated in a friendly meeting of the beneficiaries. He also paid homage to the Indian Peace Keeping Force Memorial," the High Commission tweeted. (ANI)

