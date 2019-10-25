Vice-President Naidu meets world leaders on sidelines of 18th NAM summit

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 25 (ANI): Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday met with the different world leaders on the sidelines of the 18th session of the Non-Aligned Movement summit in Baku.

VP Naidu met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina.

Naidu is leading the Indian delegation at the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government for the two-day summit.

Earlier in the day, Naidu was welcomed by Azerbaijanian President Ilham Aliyev upon his arrival in the country.

On Thursday, VP Naidu interacted with the Indian community in Baku and appreciated their crucial role in enhancing links between India and Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Deputy Foreign Minister of Kenya, Ababu Namwamba and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana on the sidelines of the ongoing summit.

The theme for the summit is "upholding the Bandung principles to ensure concerted and adequate response to the challenges of the contemporary world".

India is a founding member of NAM, which is one of the largest gatherings of world leaders. (ANI)

