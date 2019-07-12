Accountability Judge Arshad Malik
Accountability Judge Arshad Malik

Video leak controversy: Pak court to remove judge who sentenced Nawaz Sharif

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:48 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 12 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday asked law ministry to remove Accountability Judge Arshad Malik from his post, days after his video got leaked in which he admits that he was "pressurised and blackmailed" to convict Nawaz Sharif.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Friday wrote to law ministry regarding relieving judge Malik of his post and repatriating him to the parent department i.e. the Lahore High Court, Dawn cited a source in the IHC.
On Saturday, Sharif's daughter Maryam, along with two senior PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, had released a video purportedly showing judge Malik claiming that there was a lack of evidence against Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.
However, Malik denied allegations and asserted that Maryam tried to bribe him during the former premier's trial.
On his part, Malik admitted that he knew Butt and his brother and said they were old acquaintances.
He said that Sharif's party was trying to defame him and termed the video was "fake and fallacious", Geo News reported.
"The video shown during the press conference is fake and based on lies and assumptions," Malik said.
Nawaz Sharif is currently serving a seven-year prison term in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail in connection with the steel mills corruption case.
In the video, the judge is seen purportedly speaking to Butt and claiming that he was coerced to hand down the prison sentence to Sharif despite there being no proof of corruption against the deposed premier.
The judge asked the authorities concerned to take legal notice of the matter and sought stern action against those involved in it.
Shortly after the press release, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said that the government has decided to conduct a forensic audit of the video. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 15:11 IST

