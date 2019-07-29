Video showing Pak journalist standing neck deep in water to cover floods goes viral

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Setting new standards for "in-depth" reporting, a video showing a Pakistani journalist standing neck-deep in the water while delivering a live report on floods in country's Punjab province has gone viral.

The video was posted by Pakistan's GTV News on its Youtube channel and shows journalist, identified as Azadar Hussain, standing calmly in the neck-deep water and describing the situation in the region.

The video was titled "Pakistani Reporter in Flood Water, risk his life in danger to perform his duties" and left netizens in splits.

One user wrote, "I hope he got a raise after this report."





"The water is not that deep," argued a user, "he has bent his deep knees to look like this,"



"Reporting has got some depth," wrote a user.



A similar video showing a Pakistani journalist standing in the middle of a flowing river had gone viral earlier this year. (ANI)

