Vietnam: 9,300 tour guides affected by COVID-19 receive support

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 10 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Nearly 9,300 tour guides nationwide had received aid worth 34.5 billion VND (1.5 million USD) by the end of October 2021, said the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.



Localities that got the largest amount of support are Da Nang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Thua Thien - Hue.

According to regulations, the Government will provide one-time support of 3,7 million VND (160 USD) per person for tour guides with issued professional practice cards affected by the COVID-19 pandemic from May 1, 2020, to December 31, 2021. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

